SH50/51
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.See all benefits
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If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The MultiPrecision blades raise and cut all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.
At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.
Shaving heads
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