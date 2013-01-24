Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Search terms
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000, 6000 and AquaTouch Shaver. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000, 6000 and AquaTouch Shaver. See all benefits
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000, 6000 and AquaTouch Shaver. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 5000, 6000 and AquaTouch Shaver. See all benefits
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
SH50 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 5000 (S5xxx), Shaver series 6000 (S6xxx) and PowerTouch (PT8xx).
Get a shave that’s fast and close. Our MultiPrecision blades raises and cuts all hairs and remaining stubble – all in a few strokes.
Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.
The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retaining rings by turning them counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retaining rings and secure them by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.
To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.
Shaving heads
Cleaning