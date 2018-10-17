Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Enjoy endless fresh pasta options in less than 10 minutes.


Avance Pasta Maker

Be the first to review this item

    Pasta Maker

    The Pasta Maker at a glance.

    Fully automatic

    Place one or two cups of flour in the Pasta Maker then add liquid to turn it into delicious, fresh pasta!

    Autokneading

    Takes the effort out of pasta-making. Just put in your ingredients, press a button, and let the Pasta Maker do all the work.

    4 pasta shapes

    Spaghetti, fettucine, penne and lasagne. Plus there are even more shaping discs available separately. With the Pasta Maker, the choice is yours!

    Up to 500 grams

    The Pasta Maker can create up to 500 grams of pasta in one go – that's enough for 5 servings!

    Fresh and tasty pasta


    Make 2-3 portions (250g) of pasta from scratch in less than 10 minutes in just four easy steps.
    Simply choose either one or two cups of pasta, add the ingredients, press a button and let the Pasta Maker do all the work.

      Make endless varieties


      Choose from 4 different pasta shapes: spaghetti, fettucine, penne and lasagne. Plus there are even more shaping discs available separately. Flavour your pasta or noodles with beetroot juice, spinach or any flour you want. For more inspiration check out our pasta recipe book for a great variety of delicious meals.
      Smart cooking

      See how easy it is to make homemade pasta with Philips pasta maker!

       

      Watch a quick video of the Philips pasta machine in use. Making fresh pasta has never been so easy. It takes less than 15 minutes from start to plating.
      Smart cooking with Philips pasta maker - Video

      Which pasta maker is for you?

      HR2375/13

      Avance Collection

      HR2375/13

      Pasta and noodle maker
      Compare with current
      HR2357/06

      Premium collection

      HR2357/06

      $499.99*
      Pasta and noodle maker
      Compare with current

      Preparation time for 250g pasta (2-3 servings)
      • Under 10 minutes
      • Under 10 minutes

      Auto-weighing technology
      • No
      • No

      Powerful extrusion technology
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Fully automatic
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Shaping disks for pasta variety
      • 4
      • 4

      Pasta capacity in 1 go
      • 500 gram
      • 500 gram

      Recipe book
      • Yes
      • Yes

      Easy cleaning
      • All removable parts are dishwasher safe
      • All removable parts are dishwasher safe

      Smart storage drawer
      • Yes
      • Yes
      * Suggested retail price

      Buy Philips Avance Pasta Maker

      HR3756

      Enjoy endless pasta and noodle options in under 10 minutes

      Experiment with delicious and nutritious ingredients

      Fully automatic with powerful extrusion technology

      4 discs included

      Simple assembly and hassle-free clean up

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $499.99
      View Product

      Your taste - your pasta recipes

       

      Combine different shapes, flours and flavours to create endless variety of pastas perfectly suited to your taste. Check out a few recipes to get you started, on the road to pasta-making perfection!
      Recipe Book (pdf)

      Beetroot
      fettuccini

      Ricotta spinach
      ravioli

      Gluten free  chickpea
      tagliatelle

      Spinach
      spaghetti

      Beetroot fettuccini

      Beetroot fettuccini

      Ricotta spinach ravioli

      Ricotta spinach ravioli

      Chickpea tagliatelle

      Chickpea tagliatelle

      Spinach spaghetti

      Spinach spaghetti

      You might also be interested in our other products

      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Discover

      My Philips

      Register for exclusive benefits

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.