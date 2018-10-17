Pasta Maker

Search terms
Watch a quick video of the Philips pasta machine in use. Making fresh pasta has never been so easy. It takes less than 15 minutes from start to plating.
Avance Collection
HR2375/13
Pasta and noodle maker
Premium collection
HR2357/06
$499.99*
Pasta and noodle maker
Preparation time for 250g pasta (2-3 servings)
Auto-weighing technology
Powerful extrusion technology
Fully automatic
Shaping disks for pasta variety
Pasta capacity in 1 go
Recipe book
Easy cleaning
Smart storage drawer
Enjoy endless pasta and noodle options in under 10 minutes
Experiment with delicious and nutritious ingredients
Fully automatic with powerful extrusion technology
4 discs included
Simple assembly and hassle-free clean up
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Combine different shapes, flours and flavours to create endless variety of pastas perfectly suited to your taste. Check out a few recipes to get you started, on the road to pasta-making perfection!
HR2491/00
HR2490/00
HR2403/06
HR2401/06
