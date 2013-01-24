Search terms
Reduces skin irritation
The Philips Series 6000 delivers a perfectly clean shave and reduces skin irritation at the same time. It has Anti-Friction coating that creates a smooth surface and effortlessly glides over your skin for less irritation. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Get a shave that’s fast and close. MultiPrecision Blades lift up both long and short hairs to cut them – and any remaining stubble – in just a few strokes.
A special coating applied to the shaving rings is designed to reduce friction on your skin, creating an effortless, smooth shave that minimizes skin irritation.
5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements follow the contours of your face, and enable the shaver to glide over your skin comfortably with minimal resistance.
Select the extra protection setting for a gentler rotation speed designed to give you better skin comfort.
Shave closely without nicks and cuts. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.
Adapt your shave routine to your needs. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.
Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery.
Shave cordlessly for 60 minutes after one full battery charge.
Simply open the shaver head to rinse it thoroughly under the tap.
The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 3-level Battery Indicator - Cleaning Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Replacement Head Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator.
Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.
