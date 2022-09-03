2 year warranty
A smile for you and your baby
The Philips Avent digital thermometer is your bedroom and bath time buddy. It helps you easily monitor the room or water temperature while your little one inspects its playful petals.
Unique and playful design
Safe to play with
Waterproof and floats
Bath and bedroom measurement
Enjoy complete confidence in your baby's bath time comfort. Use the thermometer to check bath water stays between 36.5°C and 38°C. Keep it below 39°C for your baby's safety.
Help your baby sleep soundly and sweetly by keeping the room temperature around 18°C. Not too cool. Not too cozy. Just right!
We know you already have your hands full. So we designed our accurate digitial display to sit upright for clear and easy reading, even at a glance.
4.7
of 5
22
Reviews
95%
recommend this product
03/09/2022
United Kingdom
Brilliant!
I bought one of these for my son when he was born just over 16yrs ago - it still sits by my bed measuring the room temp! Absolutely brilliant, I can never part with it. Highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water
Date of Use 2020-09-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water
Date of Use 2020-09-03
Dunebaby
19/03/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Very practical and fits in anywhere
What a fantastic little bit of kit. It's subdued colour and pleasant appearance helps it to fit in anywhere in your home. In the babies bedroom it sits safely and securely on the chest of drawers. It's lovely texture helps it to grip to the surface which stops it from sliding off. It's easy to read and easy to set up, which definitely helps with the not so tech savy users. It's easy to transport from room to room without any difficulty. It bath temperature floating functionality is amazing and I'm guessing will be a little bit of an added enjoyment when the baby grows up. It's brilliant to have a product that adapts from taking room temperature to taking water temperature rather than having to use two different thermometers. Would absolutely recommend this to new parents as well as people with older children.
Pros
Easy to use, ergonomic, discreet, accurate
Cons
Temperature display a little small
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water
Date of Use 2019-02-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water
Date of Use 2019-02-19
Sg2490
14/03/2020
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Fantastic!
I love having products which have a dual use so I don't have to buy extra things I don't need. I keep this in my son's bedroom so I can make sure it's not getting too hot or cold when he has his naps, and then I can simply pop it in the bath to check its ok and he will happily play with it too. It's nice to have a product which is a neutral colour and not bright pink or bright blue with a garish design, so it fits in nicely with our nursery decor. It works well and I think the temperature is accurate. Overall, I'm very impressed.
Pros
Can be used in both the bedroom and the bath and also as a toy!
Cons
None!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water
Date of Use 2020-02-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCH480/00 Baby room thermometer for bedroom and bath water
Date of Use 2020-02-14
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011