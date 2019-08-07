Search terms
Be free to move
Feel free with our range of Bluetooth wireless and true wireless headphones. Wireless headphones are joined to each other via headbands or neckbands. True wireless earbuds sit securely in your ear and have no wires at all. Perfect from gym to street.
Simple. Or spectacular
Whether for at home or on the go, our wired headphone range offers plenty of choice. From simple in-ear headphones and volume-limited kids’ models, to stylish on-ear headphones and over-ear models tuned for audiophiles. It’s sound the way you want it.
Music. Or silence.
Put the world on mute. Our in-ear and over-ear headphones with Active Noise Canceling let you focus on what you want to hear. Enjoy your music and podcasts to the fullest, or sink into blissful silence by engaging noise cancellation with no music.
TABH305BK/00
SHB3075BK/00
SHB3175BK/00