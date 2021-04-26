Search terms

1

Our best

Instant Water Filter ADD2980WH

Instant Water Filter

AWP2980WH/79
  • Micro X-Clean Instant filter
  • Usage-based filter monitor
  • Fits in fridge door
  • Type-C USB rechargeable
View details

Purer tasting water in no time
with Philips Instant Water Filter

2X more filtered water, enjoyed 4X faster*

Water filter product video
* Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900 

Micro X-Clean Instant filter

Effectively reduces chlorine, limescale, lead, microplastics.
Find more

Compact design

Set up anywhere inside your fridge or on your countertop.

Long-lasting battery

Lasts up to 4 weeks per charge.
Easily recharge with Type-C USB cable.

Usage-based filter monitoring

Optimal performance, less guessing

More from Philips Water Solutions

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.