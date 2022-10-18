Search terms
Mimics the feel of a breast as always — and now works like a breast, too
Designed to keep air away from the tummy for extra protection against colic, gas and reflux
Our nipples are designed to let the right amount of milk flow through based on your baby’s development stage and drinking rhythm. They range from slow to fast flow.
Because new Natural Response Nipples feel and work like a breast, it's easy to alternate between bottle and breastfeeding.
Our new Natural Response Nipples are a new experience for your baby. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That’s perfectly natural.
