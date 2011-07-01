Search terms

  • Lift&Cut Lift&Cut Lift&Cut

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    PT725/15

    Lift&Cut

    The Philips PowerTouch adds power to your morning. Plug it in and you'll never run out of power. Lift and Cut blades give you a close shave. With PowerTouch you'll always fly through your morning routine.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

    Lift&Cut

    with long-lasting LI-ION power

    • Lift & Cut Flexing heads
    • 40 min cordless use/8h charge
    Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

    Lift & Cut blades lift hairs to cut for a close shave

    The Lift & Cut dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Dynamic contour response adjusts to face and neck curves

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    45+ shaving minutes, 8-hour charge

    An energy-efficient, powerful lithium-ion battery gives you more shaves per charge. You'll have 45+ minutes of shaving time - that's around 15 shaves - after 8 hours of charging. Plug it in for 3 minutes and you'll have enough power for one shave.

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply rinses clean

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    Super Lift & Cut blades raise hairs to cut closer

    The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    Can be used corded and cordless

    LED Display

    LED Display

    Indicates: Battery full, Battery low, Charging, Replace shaving heads, Quick charge

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-ion
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Stand-by power
      < 0.25  W
      Max power consumption
      5.4  W

    • Design

      Handle
      • Anti-slip
      • Ergonomic Easy Grip
      Color
      Arrol blue & white
      Finishing
      Lacquered deco ring

    • Service

      Replacement head
      HQ8 has been replaced by SH50
      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee
      Replacement heads
      Replace every 2 yrs with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      Dynamic contour response
      Shaving system
      Lift & Cut blades

    • Ease of use

      Display
      1 LED indication
      Cleaning
      • Quick rinse hair chamber
      • Fully washable
      Shaving time
      45+ minutes, up to 15 shaves
      Operation
      • Rechargeable battery
      • Corded and cordless
      Charging time
      • 3 min quick charge for 1 shave
      • 8 hours
      Display indicates
      • Battery full
      • Battery low
      • Charging
      • Replace shaving heads
      • Quick charge

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.