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  • Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave Close, Fast Shave

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5079/64

    Close, Fast Shave

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $279.99

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

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    See all Series shavers

    Close, Fast Shave

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 5-direction Flex Heads
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    • Body groomer included
    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    30 minutes of cordless shaving

    30 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 30+ minutes of running time – that's about 9 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    8-hours charging time

    8-hours charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting nimh battery.

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

    Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

    Guards while you trim

    Guards while you trim

    The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

    Trims hair in every direction

    Trims hair in every direction

    Cut hair that grows in any direction using the bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb. Pre-trimming is recommended for thicker hair.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pouch
      Travel pouch

    • Power

      Charging
      8 hours full charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      30 min / 9 shaves
      Battery type
      NiMH
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Black Black

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System
      SkinComfort
      AquaTec Wet & Dry

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Display
      • Travel lock indicator
      • 1 level battery indicator
      Operation
      Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

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