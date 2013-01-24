Home
Shaver series 5000

Wet and dry electric shaver

S5079/64
  Close, Fast Shave
    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver S5079/64

The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads.

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

    The Shaver Series 5000 adds speed to your morning routine with a fast, ComfortCut Blade System and fully washable heads. See all benefits

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 5-direction Flex Heads
      • SmartClick precision trimmer
      • Body groomer included
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

      5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

      Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

      Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

      1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

      30 minutes of cordless shaving

      You'll have 30+ minutes of running time – that's about 9 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

      8-hours charging time

      Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting nimh battery.

      2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

      All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

      Shaver can be rinsed clean under the tap

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Guard your skin, while trimming as close as 0.5mm

      The unique skin protection system guards even your most sensitive body areas, allowing you to comfortably trim hair as close as 0.5mm without direct contact between the sharp edge of the blades and your skin.

      Trim hair in any direction with the 3mm comb

      Uniquely designed with a bidirectional trimmer and 3mm comb, this tool makes it possible to catch and cut hairs even when they grow in different directions. For thicker hair, pre-trimming with the comb is recommended.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        SkinComfort
        AquaTec Wet & Dry
        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        5-direction Flex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Display
        • Travel lock indicator
        • 1 level battery indicator
        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Operation
        Unplug before use

      • Power

        Battery Type
        NiMH
        Run time
        30 min / 9 shaves
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Black Black

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH50

      • Accessories

        SmartClick
        Precision trimmer
        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pouch
        Travel pouch

