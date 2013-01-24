Home
This is Philips OneBlade

Trim, edge, and shave
any length of hair

OneBlade starter kit

OneBlade product

OneBlade starter kit

Waterproof handle for wet or dry use
 3 stubble combs (1, 3, 5 mm)
Does not shave as close as a traditional blade
Includes 1 blade. Each replaceable blade lasts up to 4 months*
 Rechargeable Ni-MH battery delivers
45 minutes of constant performance after an
8 hour charge

Suggested retail price: $69.95
* For best shaving experience. Based on full 2 shaves on face per week. Actual results may vary.
Do it all with OneBlade

Trim, edge, and shave any length of hair.
Trim

Achieve an even trim with the 3 trimming combs. 1mm for a 5 o'clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm for a long stubble.
Edge

Create precise edges with the dual-sided blade. You can shave in either direction to get great visibility and see every hair that you're cutting. It stays comfortable even in sensitive areas, so it's fast and easy to line up your style in seconds.
Shave

OneBlade doesn't shave as close as a traditional blade - so your skin stays comfortable. Go against the grain and shave off any length of hair easily.

See what other guys have to say about OneBlade

    * Early buyers of OneBlade were given points for prizes in exchange for sharing their feedback and videos about the product.

    91%

    of guys would recommend OneBlade Face + Body to their friends*


    * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

    87%

    of guys love the safe shave you get with OneBlade Face + Body all over your body*

     

    * Home Use Test US, n=80, 2017

    Stubble combs
    3 Click-on stubble combs (1, 3, 5mm).
    Unique OneBlade technology
    Fast moving cutter (200x per second) powers through even the longest hair.
    Dual-sided blade
    Use the dual-sided blade to style your edges and create clean lines by moving the blade in any direction.
    Dual protection system
    Glide coating and rounded tips are designed to make shaving gentler on your skin.
    Each blade lasts up to 4 months*
    Replacement blades fit on all OneBlade handles.

    *For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves on face per week. Actual results may vary.
    Wet & dry
    You can shave with or without foam - whichever you prefer. OneBlade is water resistant, so it is easy to clean: just rinse it under the tap.  
    Long lasting battery
    Rechargeable battery delivers 45 minutes of constant performance after an 8 hour charge.

      Are you ready? Get your OneBlade now

      Philips OneBlade

      Suggested retail price: $69.95

      View the OneBlade range

      • OneBlade Face

        OneBlade Face

        QP2525/10

        • Get your style with Oneblade
        • Experience Power of 3
        • Style, trim, shave
        • Keep your skin feeling soft
        Overall rating / 5
        $69.95*
        View product
      • OneBlade

        OneBlade

        QP2530/20

        • Trim, edge, shave
        • For any length of hair
        • 4 x click-on stubble combs
        • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
        Overall rating / 5
        $99.99*
        View product
      • OneBlade Pro

        OneBlade Pro

        QP6510/20

        • Trim, edge, shave
        • For any length of hair
        • 12-length precision comb
        • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
        Overall rating / 5
        $149.99*
        View product
      • OneBlade Pro

        OneBlade Pro

        QP6520/20

        • Trim, edge, shave
        • For any length of hair
        • 14-length precision comb
        • Rechargeable, wet & dry use
        Overall rating / 5
        $199.99*
        View product

      Explore our other OneBlade products

      Philips OneBlade Navulverpakking

      OneBlade replacement packs

      Have a fresh blade on hand when you need it. Choose from a 1-blade or 2-blade pack.
      More information
      OneBlade Pro

      OneBlade Pro for heavy duty

      OneBlade Pro trims like a pro with 0.5-9mm adjustable comb and longer battery life.
      More information
