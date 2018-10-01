Search terms

  • Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave Wet or Dry, Protective Shave
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    S5070/06

    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

    The Aquatouch shaver protects your skin while you enjoy a refreshing shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glides smoothly across, and they're designed to protect your skin.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $299.99

    Shaver series 5000 Wet and dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all AquaTouch Shavers

    Wet or Dry, Protective Shave

    Protects 10X better versus a regular blade

    • ComfortCut Blade System
    • 40 min cordless use/1h charge
    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Rounded profile of heads designed to protect skin

    Rounded profile of heads designed to protect skin

    Shave close without nicks and cuts. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded head profile glide smoothly across, while protecting your skin.

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

    Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

    Get a comfortable shave, wet or dry. Our ComfortCut blades with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    Heads flex in 5 directions for a fast close shave

    5-direction Flex Heads with 5 independent movements ensure close skin contact for a fast and close shave even on neck and jaw line.

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click-on trimmer for perfect mustache and sideburn trimming

    Click on our skin-friendly precision trimmer to finish your look. It’s ideal for maintaining your mustache and trimming your sideburns.

    40 minutes of cordless shaving

    40 minutes of cordless shaving

    You'll have 40+ minutes of running time – that's about 13 shaves – on a one-hour charge. This shaver only operates in cordless mode.

    1 hour charging time

    1 hour charging time

    Shave longer with every charge, thanks to our powerful energy-efficient, long-lasting battery. Do a quick charge for 5 minutes and you’ll have enough power for one shave.

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    1-level battery and travel lock Indicators

    The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best performance out of your shaver: - 1-level Battery Indicator - Battery Low Indicator - Travel Lock Indicator

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    2-year guarantee, worldwide voltage and replaceable blades

    All of our shavers come with a 2-year worldwide guarantee and can adapt to any voltage. The long-lasting blades only need to be replaced after 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      SmartClick
      Precision trimmer
      Maintenance
      Protective cap

    • Power

      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      NiMH
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • Quick charge 5 min for 1 shave
      Run time
      40 min / 13 shaves
      Stand-by power
      0.1  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling
      Color
      Charcoal Grey -Aquatic Blue

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH50
      2-year guarantee
      Yes

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System
      SkinComfort
      • SkinProtection System
      • AquaTec Wet & Dry
      Contour following
      5-direction Flex Heads

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • 1 level battery indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Travel lock indicator
      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Operation
      Unplug before use

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • SmartClick precision trimmer
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • Protects 10X better versus a regular blade - test done in Germany 2015, after 21 days acclimation

    Discover

    My Philips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Exclusive member benefits & promotions

    Receive the latest updates on events

    Early access to events

    Members-only promotions

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.