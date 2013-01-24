Home
Airfryer XXL
Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9861/99

Airfryer

90%* less fat.
100% taste.

Philips Airfryer XXL

Discover the right Airfryer

Airfryer Recipes

Airfryer XXL with Smart Sensing Technology

HD9861/99

Philips Airfryer XXL Premium, HD9861/99

Smart Sensing Technology

Healthy, delicious results every time

XXL Family-size meals: up to 6 portions

Versatile: Fry, bake, grill, roast & event reheat

Fat removal technology

Fast, simple to use and easy to clean

The original Airfryer now with Smart Sensing technology, for the food you love with less of the fat . The new Philips Airfryer XXL does the cooking for you. With Smart Sensing technology, it is the only Airfryer that automatically adjusts time and temperature for perfectly cooked dishes. You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer XXL. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals.
Smart Sensing Technology

The new generation of Philips Airfryer does the thinking for you. Enjoy perfect results in two easy steps. Choose a food type and press the button to cook. Smart sensor automatically adjusts the time and temperature for effortless perfect results. Every time!

Smart Chef programs

Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you. Fresh or frozen fries, drumsticks or a whole chicken and even a whole fish - with just one touch, your Airfryer XXL will do the thinking and cooking for you.

Rapid Air technology for 90% less fat

The Airfryer uses hot air to get that crispy taste so you can fry with up to 90% less fat* 

Removes the fat other fryers leave behind

Philips Airfryers reduce the amount of fats that are naturally released during cooking2. Our latest Airfryer models use patented Fat Reduction technology to capture excess fat in the fat reducing tray, taking it away from your food. Now you can enjoy crispy, healthier food with fewer calories.

XXL capacity, cooks a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

Designed to cater for the whole family in mind, the Airfryer has the capacity to easily cook a whole chicken or up to 1.4 kg of fries.

The patented starfish-shaped base means that the air inside the Airfryer circulates 360 °, creating a ‘tornado’ airflow inside. This unique airflow gives a constant and even heat distribution throughout the cooking basket. At the same time, strong direct heat comes from the top, creating the crispy, golden brown surface while the inside remains juicy. So you won't get food that is burnt or undercooked.

Compare Airfryer XXL with other Airfryers

Premium

XXL Airfryer

Premium

$649.99*
HD9650/93
Compare with current
Premium

Compact Airfryer

Premium

$499.99*
HD9742/93
Compare with current
Daily Collection

Original Airfryer

Daily Collection

$349.99*
HD9218/51
Compare with current

Smart Sensing Technology

Fat removal technology

Temperature & timer control
  • Digital
  • Digital
  • Digital

Capacity
  • 1.4kg - up to 6 portions
  • 1.4kg - up to 6 portions
  • 0.8kg - up to 4 portions

Instant heat up

Pre-set menu
  • 5 Smart chef programs
  • 5 pre-sets
  • 4 pre-sets

Keep warm

Colour
  • Black
  • Black
  • Black

Cooking Power
  • 2225W
  • 2225W
  • 1500W

Recipe Book

Accessories
  • Double Rack
  • Double Rack
