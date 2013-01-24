Search terms
The patented starfish-shaped base means that the air inside the Airfryer circulates 360 °, creating a ‘tornado’ airflow inside. This unique airflow gives a constant and even heat distribution throughout the cooking basket. At the same time, strong direct heat comes from the top, creating the crispy, golden brown surface while the inside remains juicy. So you won't get food that is burnt or undercooked.
Our professional chefs designed the Smart Chef programs to do the thinking and cooking for you.
XXL Airfryer
Premium
$649.99*
HD9650/93
Compact Airfryer
Premium
$499.99*
HD9742/93
Original Airfryer
Daily Collection
$349.99*
HD9218/51
Smart Sensing Technology
Fat removal technology
Temperature & timer control
Capacity
Instant heat up
Pre-set menu
Keep warm
Colour
Cooking Power
Recipe Book
Accessories
HD9952/01
HD9951/01
HD9950/01
*Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fryer
** From 3 raw chicken legs, cooked at 180°C for 24 min