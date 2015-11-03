Search terms
Glass charger
Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.
Travel case
Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger.
Treat your teeth to a superior clean. The electric toothbrush’s sonic sweeping motion delivers up to 62,000 brush head movements per minute. Thousands of gentle vibrations create thousands of caring microbubbles that reach in-between teeth for a truly unique deep clean.
DiamondClean 9000
Whiter, healthy teeth for life
ProtectiveClean Whitening
Whitens teeth in just 1 week
ProtectiveClean Plaque
Removes up to 6 times more plaque*
Diamond Smart
DiamondClean Smart
$499.99*
HX9954_56
Diamond Clean 9000
DiamondClean 9000
$449.99*
HX9912/40
Expert Clean
ExpertClean 7300
$349.99*
HX9618/03
Protective Clean Whitening
ProtectiveClean 5100
$249.99*
HX6851/56
Modes
Intensities
Deep Clean Mode
Pressure sensor
Brushing pacer
Smart timer
Brush heads
Travel case
Battery life
