Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

Electric toothbrushes

Next-level clean.
Next-level care.

Next-level clean.
Next-level care.

Sonicare DiamondClean Smart
HX9954/56

Suggested retail price: $499.99
$80 Cash back
$80 Cash back
$50 Cash back
$50 Cash back
cashback

The perfect Christmas gift from Philips

Terms and conditions apply. Available when an eligible Philips product is purchased at participating retailers for a limited time only.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000

Model illustrated is HX9954/56

What is in the box

  • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 brush-heads
    Store your spare brush heads hygienically in our handy case.
  • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Glass charger

    Glass charger

    Simply place your toothbrush into the sleek glass holder, and it instantly starts charging.

  • Philips Sonicare Diamondclean travel case

    Travel case

    Our deluxe travel case doubles as a charger.

    Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 

    Now it’s easy to always get a deep, gentle clean

    Unrivaled sonic technology

    Whiter teeth in just 1 day*

    Gentle on gums for gum health

    5 modes, 3 intensities

    Progress report

    No. 1 brand for oral care

    Suggested retail price: $499.99
    *in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste 

    Sonic technology for a superior clean

     

    Treat your teeth to a superior clean. The electric toothbrush’s sonic sweeping motion delivers up to 62,000 brush head movements per minute. Thousands of gentle vibrations create thousands of caring microbubbles that reach in-between teeth for a truly unique deep clean.

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 black video thumbnail

    Whiter teeth in just 1 day

    With Philips SonicareDiamond Clean, teeth are kept naturally white. The advanced power toothbrush removes 100% more stains than a manual toothbrush, naturally whitening teeth for a brighter, whiter smile.
    *in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste 

    Gentle on gums to mainatin gum health

    The built-in pressure sensor makes it possible to achieve a more gentle clean, maintaining gum health. The gentle pulsing sound intuitively lets you know if you’re pressing too hard.

    Keep on track

    Built-in smart sensors connected to the Sonicare app, give you a personalized Progress Report to stay track between dentist visits and see improvements.

    Brush heads that push all the right buttons

    This toothbrush knows the optimal mode and intensity setting for each brush head.

    So if you click on Premium Gum Care, for example, it automatically selects the best settings to gently yet effectivly clean your gums.

    DiamondClean 9000

    Whiter, healthy teeth for life

    • 4 modes - drop sensitive
    • Brushing guidance
    • Brush heads + accessories: Luxury
    ProtectiveClean Whitening

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week

    • 3 modes, 3 intensities
    • Brushing feedback
    • Brush heads + accessories: Essential
    ProtectiveClean Plaque

    Removes up to 6 times more plaque*

    • 1 cleaning mode
    • 2 min Smartimer
    • Brush heads + accessories: Basic
    *than a manual toothbrush

      DiamondClean Smart

      Diamond Smart

      DiamondClean Smart

      $499.99*
      HX9954_56
      DiamondClean 9000

      Diamond Clean 9000

      DiamondClean 9000

      $449.99*
      HX9912/40
      ExpertClean 7300

      Expert Clean

      ExpertClean 7300

      $349.99*
      HX9618/03
      ProtectiveClean 5100

      Protective Clean Whitening

      ProtectiveClean 5100

      $249.99*
      HX6851/56
      Modes
      • 5
      • 4
      • 3
      • 3

      Intensities
      • 3
      • 3
      • 3
      • 1

      Deep Clean Mode

      • -

      Pressure sensor

      Brushing pacer

      Smart timer

      Brush heads
      • 1x C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • 1x G3 Premium Gum Care
      • 1x W3 Premium White
      • 1x TongueCare+ tongue brush
      • 1x C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • 1x W2 Optimal White
      • 1x C3 Premium Plaque Control
      • 2x W2 Optimal White

      Travel case
      • USB charging travel case
      • USC charging travel case
      • -
      • Travel case

      Battery life
      • Up to 2 weeks
      • Up to 2 weeks
      • Up to 2 weeks
      • Up to 2 weeks
      * Suggested retail price
      The perfect Christmas gift
      from Philips

      Terms and conditions apply. Available when an eligible Philips product is purchased at participating retailers for a limited time only.

      What others are saying about Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart

      Frequently Asked Questions

