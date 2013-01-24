Home
Effortless perfection
for every garment

Effortless perfection
for every garment

    The recognized leader in steam irons, steam generators and clothes steamers

     

    As the world's leading brand in ironing and garment steamers, we know looking and feeling your best matters. And we know your time is precious. So we develop innovative steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers to keep your clothes looking perfect in the fastest, most efficient ways possible.

    The recognized leader in ironing solutions

     

    As the world’s leading brand in ironing and garment steamers, we know looking and feeling your best matters. And we know your time is precious.

     

     

    So we develop innovative steam irons, steam generator irons and garment steamers to keep your clothes looking perfect in the fastest, most efficient ways possible.

    Award winning solutions

    World's #1 ironing brand*

    As the leading brand in steam iron sales worldwide, Philips is a name you can trust.

     

    *Source: Euromonitor International Ltd; per irons category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data.

    Innovative technologies

    Innovative technologies

    Innovative solutions keep all your ironing fast and efficient — with our exclusive OptimalTEMP technology, iron any fabric from jeans to silk without having to adjust the temperature. 
    Award winning solutions

    Award-winning solutions

    Our Philips steam generator irons, steam irons and standing clothes steamers are recognized around the world for their superior design and performance.

    Find the best ironing solution for you

    Steam Generators

    For professional results

    steam generators
    Professional results
    Tackle big ironing job 
    Philips steam generator irons have powerful steam with large water tank — ideal for families with longer weekly ironing sessions to handle.
    Save time with the fastest ironing 

    Iron fast with 2 times more continuous powerful steam than a steam iron* 

     

    * compared to Philips Azur Performer steam iron

    For longer ironing session 
    Large and easy-to-fill water tanks on our Philips steam generator irons deliver more steam for longer.
    Lighter iron for easier ironing
    The iron is amazingly light and comfortable to handle, gliding easily and reducing wrist strain.
    Range starting from*: $499.99

    Steam Irons

    Fast and effective

    steam irons
    Fast and effective
    Iron smaller amounts 
    Philips steam irons are ideal for speed and effectiveness, making them great for smaller ironing jobs.
    Save time with fast ironing ⓘ
    Powerful steam means you finish faster. With OptimalTEMP technology, there’s no waiting to heat up or cool down when you switch between fabrics.
    For shorter ironing jobs 
    DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, so your tank needs fewer refills.
    Convenient to use 
    Ironing is easier than ever before thanks to our innovative technologies; e.g: OptimalTEMP, DynamiQ, etc.
    Range starting from*: $99.99

    Garment Steamers

    Quick and convenient        

    clothless steamers
    Quick and convenient
    When you prefer to avoid ironing 
    A clothes steamer is a convenient solution to refresh your clothing from every day wrinkles, bacteria and smells. Ideal for ironed clothes that have wrinkled in the cupboard or after a first wear. (uk& eu only)
    For quick touch-ups 
    With no need for an ironing board, you can do quick, spontaneous touch-ups anytime you like.
    Great on delicate fabrics 
    Our garment steamers remove creases with ease especially on delicate and difficult-to-iron clothes, with no risk of burning.
    Compact & suitable for travel 
    Small enough to pack in your suitcase, a handheld garment steamer is suitable for all your travel touch-ups.
    Range starting from*: $199.99
    * Suggested retail price

    Accessories

     

    Everything you need
    to look your best
      

    From ironing boards and covers to water filters and replacement anti-scale cartridges — we have everything you need for your Philips iron. Steam away wrinkles for quick and efficient results every time.

    How do I keep my iron clean?

     

    Scale build-up can compromise the steam output of your iron and leave white limescale on your clothes. Our innovative  escaling solutions let you keep ironing with minimum effort —and without the brown/white stains, brown water and leakage that can spoil your clean laundry.

    Explore descaling

