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  • Passion for perfection Passion for perfection Passion for perfection

    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

    HQ7390/17

    Passion for perfection

    "My life is a race every day, and I need the best support team I can find - my pit crew at work and my Philips shaver at home. It ensures I am in pole position every morning." Nico Rosberg, Formula One driver AT&T Williams.

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    Shaver series 3000 Electric shaver

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    Passion for perfection

    Shaves even the shortest hairs

    • AT&T Williams design
    Precision Cutting System

    Precision Cutting System

    The Philips shaver has ultra thin heads with slots to shave long hairs and holes to shave the shortest stubble.

    Comfort shaving heads

    Comfort shaving heads

    The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Spring released pop-up trimmer

    Full width, pop-up trimmer is perfect for grooming sideburns and moustache.

    Reflex Action system

    Reflex Action system

    Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck.

    Washable shaver

    Washable shaver

    The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

    Designed in close cooperation with AT&T Williams

    This unique Formula 1 shaver execution is designed in cooperation with AT&T Williams.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      • Cleaning brush
      • Protective cap

    • Power

      Run time
      30  minute(s)

    • Design

      Finishing
      Lacquer

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every yr with HQ8

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      • Reflex Action system
      • Individual floating heads
      Shaving system
      • Precision Cutting System
      • Super Lift & Cut technology
      SkinComfort
      Comfort shaving heads

    • Ease of use

      Charging
      Corded/cordless
      Display
      • Battery full indicator
      • Battery low indicator
      • Charge indicator
      Cleaning
      Washable
      Charging
      1 hour
      Shaving time
      10 days

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Protection cap
    • Cleaning brush
    Badge-D2C

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