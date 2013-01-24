Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1
Nutritious baby
meals made easy

Baby food makers and tableware

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Our baby food makers in a nutshell

Philips Avent Food Maker to stam blend and serve

Steam, blend and serve

Philips Avent Food Maker High Nutrition

High on nutrition. Low on kitchen space

Philips Avent Accessories tableware

Suits every weaning stage

4-in-1 healthy
baby food maker

Philips Avent 4 in 1 healthy baby food maker
Suggested retail price: $329.99
A few more details
  • Use one jar to make multiple meals at a time. Something for today, tomorrow and next week.
Explore 4-in-1 food maker

2-in-1 healthy 
baby food maker

Philips Avent 2 in 1 healthy baby food maker
Suggested retail price: $269.99
A few more details
  • Minimize on mess and effort with one jar food preparation.
Explore 2-in-1 food maker

Toddler mealtime set

Suggested retail price: $41.99
Philips Avent toddler mealtime set eagy grip and BPA free
Explore mealtime set
Philips Avent Toddler Feeding Range

Explore all food makers and tableware ›

Steam your way to weaning success

Dr. Emma Williams

Dr. Emma Williams

With the help of child nutritionist Dr. Emma Williams, we offer weaning advice, along with tasty, fresh cooked recipes and meal ideas to help give your baby a healthy start in life and to set good, lifelong eating habits.
app store
Making nutritious meals for your little one isn't as tricky–or messy–as you might think. Unlike frying, steaming allows you to preserve the flavour of food, as well as its nutritional benefits. Steam it, baby!"

Philips Design team

Number one brand recommended by Mums

Food makers and tableware


Here’s a way to steam your way to weaning success. Our healthy baby food makers allow you make tasty and nutritious baby meals in easy, low-fuss steps: steam, blend and serve. Not sure what to cook? We also provide inspiring recipes to help set your baby up with healthy eating habits for life. Ready to meet your healthy little foodie?

 

1 Based on December 2018 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products in UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, India, Indonesia, Russia, Brazil and China.

