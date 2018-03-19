Well I have only used this once so far but considering that they are telling you to give them 21 days or 3 weeks this is a good buy. I have tried more expensive electric razors that don't even compare, the worst was the need to change heads from shaver to trimmer which wasn't much of a big deal. Just follow the suggestions and go in a circular motion against the normal hair growth, you will be able to tell easy once your hearing the hairs being cut. It is true a few times it will have to go over to remove it all. I'm a man that takes maybe as much as 3 days and it is time for a shave, I used to think nothing would out beat a regular bladed razor with some shaving cream. This did agitate my face a little but nothing much to be worried or complain about, the plus is no more need for shaving cream, no need to regularly clean the sink, and the clean up is easy plus you never have to count on having to deal with cuts. I use to use a one blade and not only would hair go flying all over the place but it never did near as well as this does I don't understand why there is a complaint about such a reliable device that shapes the fit of the hand so well and even a man with bumpy skin can still get a great shave from it.