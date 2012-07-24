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  • Comfortably close
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Discontinued

7000 SeriesElectric shaver

HQ7310

4.5
| (32) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Comfortably close
This fully washable shaver allows you to rinse the shaver under the tab every time after use. You can count on a comfortable and close shave every day.
See all benefits
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Shaves even the shortest hairs

Comfortably close

Washable shaver

Washable shaver

The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

Comfort shaving heads

Comfort shaving heads

The skin friendly profile of these philips shaving heads enables smooth skin contact for a comfortable shave.

Super Lift & Cut technology

Super Lift & Cut technology

The dual blade system of this electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

32

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The shaver is very easy to use and gives excellent results

This is the third Phillips shaver I have had over a period of about ten years and the fact that I have stayed with Phillips speaks volumes. It is easy to use, keeps it's charge well and gives me an excellent shave every time

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent recommended

I use it every day wash it every day no problems. Charge it once a week on the same day keep it clean and will last for ever

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 3000 HQ7310/16 Electric shaver

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good shaver.

Without a doubt this is the best electric shaver I have owned, and I have had a few before including other Phillishaves. It is easy to clean, it lasts ages on a charge and gives a really close shave Thanks for this on

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 7000 Series HQ7310 Electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025 