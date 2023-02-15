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Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900

Exceptional care personalised to you

  • Champagne
    Champagne
  • Midnight Blue
    Midnight Blue

Suggested retail price

$699.99
This product is discontinued
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Our most advanced toothbrush

Sonicare 9900 Prestige with SenseIQ technology is our most advanced power toothbrush. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing your every move and adapting the clean in real time, so you always get it right. Removes up to 20x more plaque.¹

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  • Champagne
    Champagne
  • Midnight Blue
    Midnight Blue
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Brush away plaque

20x more plaque removal

Multi-angle bristles help remove more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas.¹

Powerful but gentle

Healthy gums in just 2 weeks²

The side of bristles of this brush head are extra-long to keep your gum line brushed even while you're focusing on your teeth.

Effective cleaning

Remove 100% more stains

Triangular bristles increase surface contact and remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days.³

User guide
Sonicare Brush Heads Portfolio Feature Image (PPL) Our best plaque removal

20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.

Philips_Sonicare_9900 series Feature Image (PPL) SenseIQ

SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

Sonicare Brush Heads Portfolio Feature Image (PPL) Trusted Sonicare brushing

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Philips_Sonicare_9900 Series Feature Image (PPL) Visual_pressure_sensor_A3

Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

Philips_Sonicare_9900 series Feature Image (PPL) Setting_mode_intensity_via_phone

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 2020⁴.

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations⁵.

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Expert help and advice

What features can I activate or deactivate from the toothbrush handle?

How does Sonicare 9900 Prestige work with the app?

How does the BrushPacer work on my Philips Sonicare Prestige Toothbrush?

Can I use Sonicare 9900 Prestige if I wear braces or have dental modifications?

How do I turn the Adaptive Intensity feature on and off?

How do I connect my Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush to the Sonicare app?

How can I safely dispose of the battery from my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush?

How do I charge my Sonicare 9900 Prestige handle on the charging base?

How do I charge my toothbrush handle with the travel case?

How many buttons are on my Sonicare 9900 Prestige?

How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?

How does the Scrubbing Feedback feature work?

How do I enable or disable the pressure sensor on my Sonicare?

How does the Adaptive Intensity feature work?

How do I activate the Scrubbing Feedback on my Philips Sonicare?

Can I sync the Sonicare app with the Apple Health app?

How do I change brushing modes on the Sonicare app?

What is Sonicare SenseIQ technology?

How do I know when to replace the brush head?

What do the symbols on my Sonicare toothbrush mean?

Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?

Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?

In which countries is the Sonicare app available?

Which devices are compatible with the Sonicare App/Sonicare for Kids App?

How do I change the intensity settings on my Sonicare toothbrush?

How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?

What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?

How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?

How does the pressure sensor feedback work on my Sonicare toothbrush?

Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?

How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?

How do I brush my teeth using the Sonicare app?

How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?

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DiamondClean Prestige 9900
DiamondClean Prestige 9900

Available in

¹ vs. a manual toothbrush
² vs. a manual toothbrush in 6 weeks
³ in lab test vs. a manual toothbrush
Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
Our operations= our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel
* vs. a manual toothbrush
** in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
*** in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.

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