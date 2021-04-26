Sonicare 9900 PrestigePower Toothbrush with SenseIQ
HX9992/21
How can I safely dispose of the battery from my Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush?
The rechargeable battery inside your Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush is not replaceable. If you are discarding your Sonicare 9900 Prestige toothbrush, a qualified professional can remove the battery to recycle it. For safety reasons, we do not advise attempting to remove the battery yourself at home.
Instructions for qualified professionals on how to safely remove the built-in battery can be found here .
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.