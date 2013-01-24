Search terms
As you brush, SenseIQ technology senses pressure, motion, coverage and more up to 100 times per second. It then adapts the intensity if you push too hard. The intelligence of SenseIQ takes the guesswork out of brushing modes, so you can experience effortless care and better brushing over time.
Clean without compromise with the A3 Premium All-in-One brush head. Our all-time best has angled bristles to help remove up to 20x more plaque even in hard-to-reach areas*. Triangular tips work to remove up to 100% more stains in less than two days***. And longer bristles clean deep for gums that are up to 15x healthier in just two weeks**. All that without ever switching brush heads. Did you know: brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use? Our BrushSync™ feature can remind you when it's almost time for a replacement.
The Philips Sonicare app is powered by artificial intelligence and works in perfect harmony with the toothbrush. Use it to brush with real-time guidance about pressure, motion, coverage, duration and frequency. View progress reports by day, week, month and year. Get personalized recommendations and actionable steps for better brushing. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up-to-date in the app, even when you don’t brush with the app by your side.
While you clean, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses sensors to detect the pressure you apply, cleaning motion and coverage – up to 100 times per second. The sensors also keep an eye on how long and how often you brush.
Most of us apply too much pressure during brushing. That’s why our toothbrush automatically adjusts intensity when you push too hard. And with the free Philips Sonicare app, you can experience tailormade guidance and personalized recommendations to take your brushing to the next level.
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is designed around you. Its state-of-the-art technology is so in tune with you and effortless to use that you barely know it is there. Luckily, the results say it all.
Brush away plaque with sonic technology – our benchmark in effective and gentle cleaning. While you brush, up to 62,000 bristle movements and dynamic fluid action help clean even hard-to-reach areas, leaving your mouth feeling exceptionally fresh and clean.
You might not notice when you brush too hard or start scrubbing, but your toothbrush will. The light ring on the end of your handle will gently remind you to ease off the pressure or scrubbing motion.
The elegant and compact travel case can be slipped into any bag for carefree convenience while away from home. The durable case is wrapped in soft-touch vegan-friendly leather. And for extra ease, it includes an integrated USB-C port, and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case.
When it is time to charge the toothbrush, simply place it on the charging base. Perfect for admiring your toothbrush's crisp, modern design.
The Sonicare 9900 Prestige experience is about big technology delivered with style and compactness. The toothbrush is 18 mm shorter than DiamondClean and features premium materials to make this luxurious device easy on the eye, and pleasant to the touch.
