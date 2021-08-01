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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Rechargeable Toothbrush

    HX9992/22

    Exceptional care personalised to you

    Experience our most advanced electric toothbrush: Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 with SenseIQ technology. It enhances our proven sonic technology with intelligence, sensing and adapting to deliver personalized oral care.

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    Suggested retail price: $699.99

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Prestige 9900 Rechargeable Toothbrush

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    See all 9900 Prestige

    Exceptional care personalised to you

    Gently removes up to 20x more plaque*

    • SenseIQ
    • 20x more plaque removal*
    • 15x healthier gums**
    • Visual pressure sensor
    • 5 modes & 3 intensities
    20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

    20x more effective on plaque*, gentle on gums

    Everyone cleans differently, so we designed this brush head with multi-angle bristles to keep plaque removal on course no matter your technique. Our All-in-One A3 brush head delivers our best cleaning and removes up to 20x more plaque, 15x healthier gums in six weeks, and up to 100% more stain removal in less than two days versus a manual toothbrush.

    SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

    SenseIQ Technology for your personalized experience

    SenseIQ Technology helps balance your brushing style and senses your pressure, motion and coverage up to 100 times per second while you brush. If you apply too much pressure, the toothbrush will step in and automatically adjust the intensity level, helping to protect your teeth and gums.

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Sonicare Fluid Action

    Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 62,000 bristle movements per minute. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    Help protect your gums with our pressure sensor

    This Sonicare electric toothbrush has a light ring at its base that gently lets you know if you're overdoing the pressure. Simply ease off when it lights up to help your gums stay protected.

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Choose your ideal cleaning experience

    Enhance your oral care routine with 15 brushing settings. Whether you're looking for a deep clean or a specific focus, you can have it with this electric toothbrush. Select from five modes - Clean, White+, Gum Health, Deep Clean, and Sensitive - and adjust to one of three intensity levels for a personalized clean. Simply open the app, select your preferences, and let your toothbrush do the rest.

    Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

    Personalized guidance and real-time feedback

    Achieve your oral health goals with your Sonicare toothbrush and app. The two pair seamlessly to provide real-time coaching, personalized guidance, and tailored insights to improve your brushing routine. Track your progress, refine your technique, and receive continuous feedback to make the most out of each brushing session. Together, you are unstoppable. Meanwhile, auto-syncing keeps brushing data up to date in the app, even when you don't brush with the app by your side.

    Designed to care, with care

    Designed to care, with care

    From its sleek design to its state-of-the art charging stand, every detail of this electric toothbrush is crafted with attention to detail by our dedicated designers and engineers. Plus, with the included charging travel case, you can maintain your oral care routine, even while on the go.

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Keep brushing your best with brush head replacement reminder

    Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have a brush head replacement reminder. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

    14-day battery life

    14-day battery life

    Experience up to 14 days of regular brushing on a full charge, bringing a new level of convenience to your daily routine.

    Technical Specifications

    • Intensities

      High
      To boost your clean
      Medium
      For an everyday clean
      Low
      For sensitive teeth and gums

    • Power

      Power supply
      100-240 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Energy Consumption
      Standby without display <0.06W
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Midnight Blue

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty
      Software support
      Philips offers relevant software updates for a period of 2 years after the date of purchase.

    • Compatibility

      Bluetooth wireless technology
      Connected Sonicare app
      Android compatibility
      Android phones with Bluetooth 4.0 and above
      iOS compatibility
      iPhone with Bluetooth 4.0 and above

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Sleek and compact design
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmartTimer

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean Prestige 9900
      Brush heads
      • 1 A3 All-in-One
      • 1 T1 TongueCare+
      Travel case
      1 Prestige USB charging travel case
      Charger
      1 Charging base and stand

    • Cleaning performance

      Plaque removal
      20x more effective*
      Gum Health
      Up to 15x healthier gums***
      Whitening
      Up to 100% more stain removal***
      Speed
      62,000 brush movements / min

    • Modes

      Clean
      For an exceptional everyday clean
      Deep Clean
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Gently massages your gums
      Sensitive
      For sensitive teeth and gums
      White+
      To help remove surface stains

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure feedback
      • Ring lights up purple
      • Vibration and pulsing sound
      Replacement Reminder
      Lets you know when to replace your brush head
      SenseIQ
      Automatically adjusts brushing based on pressure and motion

    • Sonicare app

      Tracking and progress reports
      Track your brushing habits and improvements over time with in-depth data and personalized insights.
      Real-time coaching with SenseIQ
      Receive instant feedback on pressure, motion, and coverage to improve your brushing technique as you go.
      Personalized guidance
      Get customized brushing tips based on your brushing patterns and habits.

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    • vs. a manual toothbrush
    • *in 6 weeks vs. a manual toothbrush.
    • **in less than 2 days vs. a manual toothbrush.

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