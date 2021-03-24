Your toothbrush can be charged inside the travel case for extra convenience while away from home.Plug the USB cord into the travel case and into USB wall adapter.Plug the wall adapter into an electrical outlet.Place toothbrush into travel case.Charging has started when the toothbrush beeps twice and the lights illuminate in an upward motion.While charging the battery indicator blinks in white.Leave the travel case plugged in until toothbrush is fully charged. The battery light will stop blinking and turn off when the handle has finished charging.make sure the travel case is place on its side for better stability.