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How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?

Published on 04 June 2026
When you register a Sonicare toothbrush, you can check if there are any special offers to claim. You can register your toothbrush via Philips.com or the Sonicare app. You can only register your toothbrush via the app when you own an app-enabled toothbrush.

Register your product via Philips.com

Log in to your My Philips account or create a new account. Once logged in, click on ''Register your product'' and follow the instructions.

Register your product using the Sonicare app

 
  1. Log in to your My Philips account in the app.
  2. Connect your toothbrush with the app via Bluetooth.
  3. Once connected, click the three dots in the bottom-right corner.
  4. Select ''My Products'' from the menu.
  5. Click on ''Register my product'' and follow the instructions.

The information on this page applies to the following models: HX9911/96 , HX9912/63 , HX3671/27 , HX9914/59 , HX6859/35 , HX9914/60 , HX9992/21 , HX9992/22 , HX9912/17 , HX9912/40 , HX9912/07 , HX9914/75 , HX9618/19 , HX6232/43 , HX9618/03 , HX9618/01 , HX9618/24 , HX8931/10 , HX6851/56 , HX6823/16 , HX6855/58 , HX3215/42 , HX6800/06 , HX6807/06 , HX3215/54 , HX9954/56 , HX9924/06 , HX6321/03 , HX9312/04 , HX9368/35 , HX3215/03 , HX9372/04 , HX6631/01 , HX6231/01 , HX9362/67 , HX9352/04 , HX6311/07 , HX9182/10 , HX6511/50 , HX6972/10 , HX6993/03 , HX9332/04 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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