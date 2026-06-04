How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Register your product via Philips.com
Log in to your My Philips account or create a new account. Once logged in, click on ''Register your product'' and follow the instructions.
Register your product using the Sonicare app
- Log in to your My Philips account in the app.
- Connect your toothbrush with the app via Bluetooth.
- Once connected, click the three dots in the bottom-right corner.
- Select ''My Products'' from the menu.
- Click on ''Register my product'' and follow the instructions.