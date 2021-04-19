Search terms

1
Philips hydration bottles bottle banner

Discover Philips GoZero Hydration Bottles

Discover more

    Our favourite
    • GoZero Smart Purification Bottle

      GoZero Smart 
      Self-cleaning bottle

      AWP2788BL/79
      • 20oz/590ml
      • UV sterilization
      • Stainless steel, insulated
      • Baby Blue
      View details
    • GoZero Daily Insulated straw bottle

      GoZero Daily Insulated
      Straw filtration bottle

      AWP277GRR/79
      • 550mL/18.6oz
      • Instant filtration
      • Stainless steel, insulated
      • Grey
      View details
    • GoZero Daily straw filtration

      GoZero Daily
      Straw filtration bottle

      AWP2731PKR/79
      • 660mL/22oz
      • Instant filtration
      • BPA-free Tritan
      • Baby pink
      View details
    • GoZero Active bottle

      GoZero Active
      Squeeze filtration bottle

      AWP2722LIR/79
      • 20oz/590ml
      • Instant filtration
      • BPA-free LDPE
      • Lime
      View details

      Find the GoZero bottles  that are right for you

      Smart bottles

      Smart bottle

      A self-cleaning bottle with UV-C LED technology.
      Daily bottles

      Daily bottle

      Taste the freshness in every sip.
      Daily insulated bottles

      Daily Insulated
      bottle

      Your perfect drinking companion.
      Active bottles

      Active bottle

      One bottle, two filters, endless possibilities.
      Discover Philips GoZero Hydration Bottles | Philips

      Can’t decide which GoZero bottle to choose?

      Take the quiz and we will help you pick the best option.

      How do you plan to use your bottle?

      Regular, everyday use
      Regular, everyday use
      In the gym
      In the gym
      Go for adventure
      Go for adventure

      I want a bottle that

      Improves the taste of tap water
      Cleans itself and keeps water tasting fresh

      Here is what we recommend

      Activa bottle with fitness filter
      GoZero Active bottle
      with Fitness filter

      I want a bottle that

      Cleans itself and reduces waterborne pathogens
      Reduces waterborne pathogens, particulates, heavy metals and more

      Here is what we recommend

      GoZero Daily bottle
      GoZero Daily bottle
      GoZero daily insulated bottle
      GoZero Daily Insulated bottle

      Here is what we recommend

      GoZero smart bottle with UV-C LED
      GoZero Smart bottle
      With UV-C LED

      Here is what we recommend

      Active with adventure
      GoZero Active bottle
      With Adventure filter

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

      **No matching rule found. Please select another answer
      Start Go back Next
      GoZero™ Smart bottle banner

      GoZero Smart bottle

      Power your go with the power of light.
      GoZero smart bottle
      UV-C Tech

      How it works

      A convenient new way to enjoy cleaner drinking water
      GoZero Daily insulated bottle banner

      GoZero Daily Insulated bottle with Daily filter

      Instantly improves the taste of your water by reducing chlorine and particulates.
      On the go
      GoZero Active bottle with Fitness filter banner

      GoZero Daily bottle with Daily filter

      Turns tap water into fresh drinking water without compromising the flow.
      Go Everyday
      GoZero Active bottle banner

      GoZero Active bottle
      with Adventure filter

      Eliminates up to 99.999% viruses and bacteria from

      fresh water sources.
      Go Adventure
      GoZero Active bottle with Fitness filter banner

      GoZero Active bottle
      with Fitness filter

      Reduces impurities and up to 99% chlorine from tap water.
      Go Fit

      Philips GoZero bottles you'll love

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.