Search terms

1
    Pitcher masthead

    Feel refreshed, with crisp and pure tasting water

    New Micro X-Clean filter reduces taste impairing substances and more.

    Discover more

    Our favourite

    Enjoy crisp banner

    Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water


    Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, lead, and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.
    Discover more
    Digital timer banner

    Digital timer

    Reminds you when to replace the filter so you always have great tasting water.
    Fits in fridge door banner

    Fits in fridge door

    Space saving slim design
    Great tasting water banner

    Economical and eco-friendly

    At a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
    Explore more
    Before filtration After filtration

    Prolongs the lifetime of appliances

    by preventing limescale build-up

    More from Philips Water Solutions

    Let's connect

    Youtube >

    LinkedIn >

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.