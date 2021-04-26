Search terms

Say hi to the next-gen  All-in-One Water Station

    All-in-one water station ADD5980M

    All-in-One Water Station

    ADD5980M/79
    • Instant heating
    • Electric cooling
    • 6 preset temperatures
    • 6 volume settings at a touch of a button
    • Micro X-Clean filtration
    Micro X-Clean filter

    A special blend of filter media to filter microplastics, chlorine, limescale, lead and more.
    Refreshingly chilled water made easy

    Electric cooling down to 8℃ at a touch of the screen and up to 1L of water per hour down to 15℃.
    Advanced
    instant heating

    The piping hot water comes out within seconds, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks.
    Good for the environment

    Gets rid of plastic bottles to save more than 2,400 single-use plastic bottles per year*.

     

    *Compared to 500ml bottled water. Each filter lasts for 1 month/100 liters.
    Designed with your convenience in mind

    Touch activation

    Installation free

    2.8L easy-fill water tank

