Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

GoZero

Daily Insulated straw filtration bottle

AWP2771GRR/79
Overall rating / 5
  • Taste the freshness in every sip! Taste the freshness in every sip! Taste the freshness in every sip!
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    GoZero Daily Insulated straw filtration bottle

    AWP2771GRR/79
    Overall rating / 5

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

    GoZero Daily Insulated straw filtration bottle

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

    GoZero Daily Insulated straw filtration bottle

    Taste the freshness in every sip!

    GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hydration bottles

      Taste the freshness in every sip!

      Bottled water taste without the waste

      • 550mL/18.6oz
      • Instant filtration
      • Stainless steel, insulated
      • Grey
      Double-wall vacuum insulation

      Double-wall vacuum insulation

      Double-wall vacuum insulation keeps the water cold for hours, so that you can stay refreshed.

      Dishwasher-safe

      Dishwasher-safe

      All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Fits with most cup holders

      Fits with most cup holders

      The bottle can fit well with most standard sizes of cup holders.

      Filters as you sip

      Filters as you sip

      Just insert the filter into the straw, then reattach the straw back to the lid before screwing the lid back onto the bottle. Take a sip and enjoy!

      Ice cube friendly

      Ice cube friendly

      The wide-rim design allows standard ice cubes to pass through.

      Food-grade stainless steel

      Food-grade stainless steel

      Made of food-grade 18/8 stainless steel

      Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

      Made of highly porous activated carbon fibre, Daily filter improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide, without compromising the water flow.* Simply fill the bottle, sip and enjoy!

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Bottle capacity (excl. filter)
        550mL/18.6oz
        Bottle material
        18/8 stainless steel
        Filter quantity
        1-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Replacement filter cartridge
        Daily filter AWP285
        Color
        Grey
        Filtration capacity
        150L
        Product dimension
        75*75*245mm  mm

      • Input water conditions

        Daily filter AWP285
        • 5-38 degrees Celsius
        • Municipally treated tap water

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • *Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

          Discover

          My Philips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.