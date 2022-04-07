ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Product detail photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Alternative product photograph
  • Product in use photograph

Discontinued

GoZeroActive bottle with Adventure filter

AWP2722LIR/79

4.4

| (20) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

2 awards

Available in

Lime
Lime
Navy blue
Navy blue
Coral red
Coral red
Charcoal grey
Charcoal grey

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

GoZero Adventure filter gives you assured water by removing up to 99.999%* waterborne pathogens including bacteria, viruses and cyst. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals, as well as improving the taste and clarity.

See all benefits

Safe drinking water anywhere you go

GO Pure, GO Hydrated, GO Outdoors!

  • 20oz/590ml

  • Instant filtration

  • BPA-free LDPE

  • Lime

Safe drinking water, anywhere, anytime

Powered by innovative electro-adsorptive filter media, the Adventure filter removes up to 99.999%* of waterborne pathogens from the water, so that you have access to safe drinking water anywhere, anytime**. It also reduces particulates, chemicals and heavy metals. Simply fill the bottle, squeeze and drink!

Dust-proof

Dust-proof

The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.

Leak-proof

Leak-proof

The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of AWARD-3112060
  • Image of AWARD-1679673

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

20

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2

07/04/2022

US

US

Hiking essentials

Good addition to my hiking gear bag. The cap doesn’t seal the best but I’m fine with it. Cleaning and refilling are both super easy.

Pros

Light weight and good capacity.

Cons

Cap occasionally comes off in big bags

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2722GRO Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2021-12-06

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2722GRO Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2021-12-06

31/03/2022

US

US

nice bottle for outdoor activity

This lime little sport bottle makes trail trip light and fun. It is easy to carry, squeeze and get water out. Not so sure about the filter, but the water taste not bad. I also trust Philips as a brand.

This review was made for GoZero AWP2722LIO Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2021-02-28

This review was made for GoZero AWP2722LIO Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2021-02-28

31/03/2022

US

US

The product is very easy to use

I bought this water bottle for my husband and he loves it as this bottle is very easy to use. The filter on the top allowed him to drink cleaner tap water when he attended outdoor activities

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2712BLO Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2021-11-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GoZero AWP2712BLO Hydration bottle

Date of Use 2021-11-30

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Based on test result by international testing and certification agency SGS under laboratory conditions.

  2. Always use the clearest and most reliable water source possible. Stated filtration performance and life time is conducted under laboratory conditions. The effectiveness may be limited by the environmental or hygienic conditions that could cause the recontamination of water after filtration.