AWP2731PKR/79
Taste the freshness in every sip!
GoZero Daily filter effectively improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide*. No compromise on the water flow!See all benefits
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The bottle comes with a dust-proof cap, so that the mouthpiece stays clean.
The leak-proof design ensures that the water doesn't spill inside your bag.
All parts are dishwasher-safe (max. 50 degree Celsius) except for the filter.
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Made of BPA-free Tritan plastic, the bottle is more durable, lightweight, heat- and shatter-resistant.
The bottle can fit well with most standard sizes of cup holders.
Just insert the filter into the straw, then reattach the straw back to the lid before screwing the lid back onto the bottle. Take a sip and enjoy!
The wide-rim design allows standard ice cubes to pass through.
Made of highly porous activated carbon fibre, Daily filter improves the quality of tap water by reducing chlorine, lead and pesticide, without compromising the water flow.* Simply fill the bottle, sip and enjoy!
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General specifications
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