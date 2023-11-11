2 year warranty
Discontinued
AWP2788GN/79
Available in
Go Pure, Go Cold, Go Hot, Go Anywhere!
Bye, single-use plastic bottles. Bye, smelly reusable bottles. Hello, self-cleaning smart bottle!
20oz/590ml
UV sterilization
Stainless steel, insulated
Pine green
A clean and odor-free bottle, thanks to the UV-C LED technology which prevents smell from growing by destroying the DNA of odor-causing bacteria. It's also a portable water purification device and perfect for outdoors and traveling - it provides safe drinking water by eliminating up to 99.999% of waterborne pathogens.*
The UV-C LED light automatically activates every 2 hours to keep your bottle clean and water fresh.
The battery lasts for up to 1 month, and can easily be recharged with the magnetic USB cable.
Awards
3.7
of 5
49
Reviews
Water drinker
11/11/2023
United Kingdom
Just great
Great price with respect to the Lark bottle, works well with cold and hot water ( below ~60), charges fast and battery lasts long. If I lose it, I will buy the same again
Pros
Easy to use
Cons
Get worried that the contact with the charging terminal is not well made. Bottle diameter is large and may not be user friendly if you are in a moving sailing boat or trying to drink when lying down
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2023-05-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2023-05-11
Ussie
03/09/2023
United Kingdom
Excellent bottle
Keeps cold or warm water at its temparature for a LONG time. Bottle doesn't start to "smell" due to bacteria build up unlike any other bottles thanks to the UV technology. A real game change HOWEVER you should still clean where you drink from and the screw/seal area fromthe lid as the UV light of course does not reach here. HIGHLY recommended and its currently almost 50% off at amazon. DOWNSIDE: A premium sleeve option like LarQ do would be great. Whether it comes with it or if it's a purchasable add-on. I've taken my "rubber sleeve base" and Rubber grip from another water bottle and coffee mug and slid it onto this. As it's wider than my other flask its REALLY needed for a good grip or you'll risk damaging a premium bottle
Pros
Great size, keeps bottle clean and cold/warm
Cons
A premium sleeve option like LarQ do would be great.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2023-08-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GoZero AWP2788BK Hydration bottle
Date of Use 2023-08-02
rosiebee23
06/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Water bottle of the Future
A water bottle that stays clean! What more could I want? I love all features of this bottle and am blessed to have received it
This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)
This review was made for GoZero Smart hydration AWP2788BK UV-C LED self-cleaning bottle (590ml)
Independently tested under laboratory conditions. Up to 99.999% of bacteria, and up to 99.9% of viruses.