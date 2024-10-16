There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
Published on 16 October 2024
If you noticed a plastic smell coming from your Philips Airfryer while cooking, read our article below to find out why there is a smell and how to remove it.
Why is there a plastic smell?
The housing and inner drawer of the Airfryer are made of plastic, and the pan and basket are PTFE coated. These parts might release some smell during the first uses of the appliance, as the Airfryer reaches very high temperatures (up to 200°C).
How do I remove the plastic smell?
If the plastic smell is noticeable, please follow the steps below to reduce it:
This process will help remove the plastic smell you noticed.
Did the solution above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.
- Leave your Airfryer to cool down for around 30 minutes prior to cleaning.
- Remove the basket and clean the drawer with a damp cloth or sponge using washing-up liquid and water. Note: Do not use any kitchen metal utensils or abrasive cleaning materials, as these may damage the appliance.
- Place the basket and drawer back inside the Airfryer.
- Plug the appliance into the socket.
- Without putting any food inside, set the timer to the maximum time and the temperature to 200°C.
- Start the Airfryer and let it work until time has elapsed.
This process will help remove the plastic smell you noticed.
Did the solution above help solve the issue? If not, please contact us for further assistance.