The baking tin should still leave some space on either side when you place it in the basket to ensure that the air flow can pass around it.

Always place the baking dish in the basket.

Never place the baking dish directly in the pan, as this eliminates the airflow in the pan and only the top of the food will be heated.

Always wear oven mitts when you handle the baking tins or moulds. The baking tins or moulds and your Philips Airfryer basket become very hot.



Please find the maximum sizes for baking tins or moulds that can be used in your Airfryer below (also see overview picture):



Airfryer size S + L (compact)

Models: HD9100, HD9200, HD9216 - HD9219, HD9220 - HD9229, HD9230 - HD9239, HD9250 - HD9255, HD9620 - HD9629, HD9640 - HD9649, HD9720 - HD9729, HD9740 - HD9749, NA110, NA210, NA211, NA120, NA220, NA221, NA229, NA320, NA321, NA332, NA150, NA154, NA156

Maximum size: 17 x 16 cm (6.7 x 6.3 inches) on the outer edges

Maximum diameter: 16 cm (6.3 inches)

Maximum height: 6 cm (2.4 inches)



Airfryer size XL with window

Model: HD9257

Maximum size: 19 x 18 cm (7.5 x 7.1 inches) on the outer edges

Maximum diameter: 18 cm (7.1 inches)

Maximum height: 7 cm/2.8 inches



Airfryer size XL

Models: HD9260 - HD9263, HD9270, HD9280, NA130, NA230, NA231, NA320, NA321, NA332

Maximum size: 20 x 19 cm (7.8 x 7.5 inches) on the outer edges

Maximum diameter of 19 cm (7.5 inches)

Maximum height: 7 cm/2.8 inches



Airfryer size XXL

Models: HD9285, HD9630 - HD9632, HD9650 - HD9656, HD9750, HD9760 - HD9765, HD9860 - HD9867, HD9870, NA340, NA341, NA342

Maximum size: 21 x 20 cm (8 x 7.7 inches) on the outer edges

Maximum diameter of 20 cm (7.7 inches)

Maximum height: 9 cm (3.6 inches).



Airfryer size XXL Combi

Models: HD9875, HD9876, HD9880

Maximum size: 22 x 22 cm (8.8 x 8.7 inches) on the outer edges

Maximum diameter: 25 cm (9.8 inches)

Maximum height: 9 cm (3.6 inches)

Airfryer Dual Basket

Models: NA350, NA351, NA352, NA353, NA550, NA551, NA552

Maximum size: 18 x 9 cm (7.1 x 3.6 inches) (small basket), 17 x 18 cm (6.7 x 7.1 inches) (large basket)

Maximum diameter: 9 cm (3.6 inches) (small basket), 17 cm (6.7 inches) (large basket)

Maximum height: 7 cm (2.8 inches)