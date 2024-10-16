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How can I get the HomeID App?

Published on 16 October 2024
If you find that your HomeID App is crashing frequently, try the following options one by one: 
1. Close and restart the HomeID App. 
2. Ensure that you have installed the latest version of the HomeID App. Check for updates in your App Store. 
3. Restart your phone.
4. Empty the cache of your phone (Settings/HomeID/Empty Cache)
5. As a last option, you can remove and reinstall the HomeID App.
If none of the above solutions worked, please reach out to your local Philips Customer Support.
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Smartphone and Tablet Requirements

Apple iOS&#160;
The NutriU app is compatible with Apple iPhones. You'll need to have a minimum of iOS 14.0 installed.  
 
Android 
If you are using an Android Smart device, you will need a minimum of Android 9.0. 
 
The app can also be run on tablets, but as it is designed for smartphones you might not be able to view it correctly on a tablet. 

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA462/70 , NA150/00 , NA342/00 , NA230/00 , NA220/00 , HD9880/90 , HD9285/90 , HD9875/90 , HD9955/00 , HD9953/00 , HD9954/01 , HD9742/93 , HD9218/51 , HD9721/21 , HD9952/01 , HD9950/01 , HD9951/01 , HD9630/21 , HD9216/81 , HD9940/00 , HD9620/01 , HD9621/11 , HD9230/50 , HD9240/30 , HD9240/90 , HD9905/00 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/40 , HD9220/20 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

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