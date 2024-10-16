Which frozen chips can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
Published on 16 October 2024
You can prepare all kinds of frozen chips in your Philips Airfryer, like oven-ready chips, chips for deep-fat frying or special airfryer chips. To find settings and tips for cooking your chips, you can check the HomeID app (www.home.id/app) and your User Manual.
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