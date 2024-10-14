Search terms

Philips Support

Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?

Published on 14 October 2024

You can prepare delicious dishes with your Philips Airfryer. There are several ways to find new recipes that you can prepare with your Philips Airfryer. You can find inspiring recipes for your Philips Airfryer in the following places:

  1. In the HomeID app: available for iOS and Android. Visit www.home.id/app for more information about the HomeID app.
  2. Searching for Philips Airfryer recipes on the Internet.

Download HomeID app

You can download the HomeID app from the iOS app store or Google Play store by scanning the QR code below:
 

The information on this page applies to the following models: NA462/70 , NA551/00 , NA150/00 , NA342/00 , NA220/00 , NA230/00 , HD9880/90 , HD9875/90 , HD9285/90 , HD9953/00 , HD9742/93 , HD9218/51 , HD9721/21 , HD9630/21 , HD9216/81 , HD9621/11 , HD9620/01 , HD9230/50 , HD9240/90 , HD9240/30 , HD9905/00 , HD9904/00 , HD9925/00 , HD9220/20 , HD9220/40 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

Frequently Asked Questions

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Contact Philips

We are happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage

Discover

My Philips

Register for exclusive benefits

Subscribe to our newsletter

Exclusive member benefits & promotions

Receive the latest updates on events

Early access to events

Members-only promotions

*
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
What does this mean?

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.