Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Get the best out of your water
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*
Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter
Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
Flip top lid for single-handed refill
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
Dust-proof spout keeps water fresh and clean
By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.