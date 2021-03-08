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    Micro X-Clean filtration Water filter pitcher XXL (4.0L)

    AWP2938GNT/79

    Enjoy better tasting water

    Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $64.99

    Micro X-Clean filtration Water filter pitcher XXL (4.0L)

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    Enjoy better tasting water

    Crisp and pure

    • Improves taste by reducing chlorine
    • Reduces PFOA, pesticides and more
    • Reduces microplastics and more
    • Digital timer and flip-top lid
    Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

    Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

    Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

    Get the best out of your water

    Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

    Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter

    Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.

    Flip top lid for single-handed refill

    Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

    Dust-proof spout keeps water fresh and clean

    By preventing dust from getting in through the water outlet, the dust-proof spout keeps the water fresh and clean.

    Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

    Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

    Technical Specifications

    • Input water conditions

      Input water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Input water quality
      Municipal tap water

    • General specifications

      Water flow rate
      0.3L/min
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      265*140*260  mm
      Replacement filter cartridge
      AWP210/AWP211/AWP212
      Color
      Mint green
      Filter lifetime
      1 month
      Filter quantity
      1-pack
      Jug capacity
      4.0  L
      Filtered water capacity
      2.6  L

    • Country of origin

      Pitcher
      Made responsibly in China

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    • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

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