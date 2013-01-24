Home
Filter cartridge

AWP211/79
    Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter which reduces taste imparing substances and more.

      Feel refreshed,

      with crisp and pure tasting water

      • Microfiltration
      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      Get the best out of your water

      Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Water flow rate
        0.3L/min
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Filter quantity
        3-pack
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        75×75×115  mm

      • Country of origin

        Filter cartridge
        Made responsibly in China

      • Input water conditions

        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water
        Input water temperature
        5-38  °C

          • * The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.

