2 year warranty
Discontinued
AWP2936BLT/79
Available in
Feel refreshed,
Made by Philips Micro X-Clean filter which reduces taste imparing substances and more.
Microfiltration
Fits in fridge door
Digital timer
Enjoy crisp and pure tasting water, as well as flavourful hot and cold drinks. Philips Micro X-Clean filter reduces chlorine, limescale, heavy metals and emerging contaminants such as microplastics and PFOA.*
Digital timer reminds you when to replace the filter for the best result.
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
2.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Dillon11111
13/01/2023
United Kingdom
Jug water filter
Best buy of the year ! Highly recommend as the water tastes completely different.
Pros
Bought two
Cons
1 jug doesn’t do it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP2936WHT Water filter pitcher
Date of Use 2022-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AWP2936WHT Water filter pitcher
Date of Use 2022-12-13
Zoran Bgd
22/08/2025
United Kingdom
Damaged 2 out of 6 filters
We bought jug with 6 filters in one box. Unfortunately, last filters were damaged and some kind of black powder was in the water. Not sure is it related to those two being on the bottom of the box. Tried to connect with Customer Service, didn’t manage. Moving to different solution…
Pros
Good water taste
Cons
Not sure even if 4 filters that we were using were OK
This review was made for AWP2935GNT Water filter pitcher
Date of Use 2025-04-22
This review was made for AWP2935GNT Water filter pitcher
Date of Use 2025-04-22
Fluffy21
11/04/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Not as good as a Brita
After sales support non existent have now gone back to Brita
Pros
none
Cons
timer does not function making product not fit for purpose and attempts to resolve met with indifference and obfuscation
This review was made for AWP2936WH Water filter pitcher
Date of Use 2021-03-11
This review was made for AWP2936WH Water filter pitcher
Date of Use 2021-03-11
The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.