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  • Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Viva Collection Airfryer

    HD9904/00

    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Philips Airfryer maximizes cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.

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    Viva Collection Airfryer

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    Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface

    Airfryer accessory

    • Double layer accessory
    • Suitable for VIVA Airfryers
    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Removable drawer and food basket feature a non-stick coating and are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

    Double layer accessory for more versatile recipes

    Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.

    The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

    The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods

    The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.

    Technical Specifications

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD9100, HD9742, HD9741, HD9743, HD9216, HD9217, HD9250, HD9251, HD9220, HD9230, HD9621, HD9628, HD9721, HD9722, HD9723, HD9728, HD9641, HD9642

    • General specifications

      Non-stick coating
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Materials
      Plated steel

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