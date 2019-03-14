2 year warranty
Discontinued
The healthy way to fry!
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White
800 g
Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
4.5
of 5
282
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Sami75
14/03/2019
New Zealand
Very good for weak hands
Have had several other air fryers. This is by far the best for my arthritic hands. Nice wide opening and very easy to clean. It also cooks extremely well. Very happy with my purchase!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Randy
22/06/2018
New Zealand
excellent features
excellent product for cooking. Highly recommended +++
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD9216/81 Airfryer
Em9000
30/03/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good product
I like this product because it’s very easy to prepare the food that you want to eat.
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
This review was made for 3000 Series Airfryer L
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.