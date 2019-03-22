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  • Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat

    Premium Airfryer

    HD9742/93

    Maximum taste, minimum fat

    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. Fat Removal Technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.

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    Maximum taste, minimum fat

    Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

    • + 1 accessory
    • Rapid Air technology
    • Black, 0.8 kg
    • + 2 accessories
    Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

    Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

    Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

    Digital display with 4 preset cooking programs

    Digital display with 4 preset cooking programs

    The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

    You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

    Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

    Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

    Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.

    1.5 times faster than an oven****

    1.5 times faster than an oven****

    Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven****. Best of all you don't need to preheat your Airfryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

    Hundreds of recipes in app

    Hundreds of recipes in app

    Go from Airfryer novice to Airfryer chef with HomeID and your Philips Airfryer XXL. Browse hundreds of great recipes and try out plenty of new and exciting dishes.

    Fry with little or no oil

    Fry with little or no oil

    The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat***. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

    Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

    Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

    You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20%* more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 0.8kg of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.

    With Double layer accessory

    Double layer accessory maximizes Airfryer's cooking space to cook even more versatile dishes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220 - 230  V
      Power
      1500  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Capacity basket
      0.8  kg
      Basket capacity
      0.8 kg of fries
      Fat Removal technology
      Yes
      Instant on/no pre-heat
      Yes
      Interface
      Digital
      Keep warm button
      Yes
      Pre-set button
      Yes
      Programs
      4 presets
      Save your cooking settings
      No

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      365x266x280  mm
      Weight of product
      5.3  kg

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature control
      80 - 200 °C
      Preset cooking function
      Yes
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • Advanced Rapid Heat
      • Non-slip feet
      • Patented Rapid Air
      • Preset cooking function
      • Time control
      • HomeID App
      Ready signal
      Yes
      Technology
      Twin TurboStar technology
      Prefix programs
      4
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Time control
      • Up to 30 minutes
      • Up to 60 minutes
      QuickClean
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic
      Color of control panel
      Black

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Double layer
      Yes
      Patented Rapid Air
      Yes
      LED Display
      Yes
      Splatter proof lid
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
    • *Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
    • **Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • ***Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven

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