    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits

      Maximum taste, minimum fat

      Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

      • Fat Removal technology
      • Rapid Air technology
      • White, 0.8 kg
      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

      Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

      Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

      You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20%* more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 0.8kg of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airfow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside

      1.5 times faster than an oven*

      1.5 times faster than an oven*

      Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven. Best of all you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to follow recipes.

      Fry with little or no oil

      Fry with little or no oil

      The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        QuickClean
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Ready signal
        Yes
        Temperature control
        80 - 200 °C
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Advanced Rapid Heat
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Time control
        Technology
        Fat Removal technology
        Time control
        Up to 30 minutes

      • Design and finishing

        Weight of product
        5.3  g

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1500  W
        Keep warm button
        No
        Programs
        No
        Interface
        Analogue
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        Yes
        Save your cooking settings
        No
        Fat Removal technology
        Yes
        Basket capacity
        0.8 kg of fries
        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Voltage
        220  V
        Capacity basket
        0.8  kg

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        266x292x276  mm
        Weight of product
        5.3  kg

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

            • *Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
            • *Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
            • *Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
            • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

