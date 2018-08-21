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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer

Discontinued

Viva CollectionAirfryer

HD9620/01

4.6

| (299) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.

See all benefits

Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

  • TurboStar

  • Low fat fryer

  • White, 1425W, 0.8kg

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

299

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

21/08/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

Great Product

Great Product - Use it all the time. Easy to use, keeps food moist when cooking, no mess and great results. Easy to clean

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer

07/02/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

Great asset in the kitchen

We find the airfryer much more versatile than expected. Great for putting a crunchy crust on bread buns. Ideal for heating up pies savouries but have yet to try doing a bake like lasagne or quiche. Creates beautiful spice coated chicken drums.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer

28/09/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Great product

Excellent way of cooking without additional fats or oil. So far everything I've tried has turned out great. However, I have found it very difficult to get some things sorted. Can you use baking paper? Can you use an ordinary cake tin in the basket or does it have to be silicone. Where do you buy the additional items and will they fit all air fryers? When I asked these questions on the website the answer came back that "I no longer work here" not a lot of help! This information should be in the booklet. In spite of that the air fryer is great - food is cooked in half the time it usually takes. I rarely use my oven these days. So, all in all, the air fryer is an excellent product - wish I had bought one earlier!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9620/01 Airfryer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

  2. measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness

  3. versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries