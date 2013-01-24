Philips Compact Collection Airfryers gives you advanced controls to make great-tasting meals that are virtually oil-free. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup.
Virtually no oil required
QuickControl dial with digital display
Fry, bake, roast & grill
Suggested retail price: $499.99
* Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
Small footprint, large capacity
The Compact Collection is designed with your kitchen in mind. Save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large, 800-gram capacity.
Fast, easy & efficient
With instant heat-up, preset programs for the most popular dishes and a new QuickControl dial, cooking is faster, simpler and healthier than ever. Download the free Airfryer app for recipes, tips and tutorials.
Unique technology for perfect results
All Philips airfryers have a unique star shaped design on the base of the pan to create a ‘tornado’ of airflow inside the airfryer. This unique airflow cooks your food evenly, for delicious results whether you’re frying, baking, roasting or more!