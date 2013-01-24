Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Airfryer
Philips Airfryer Premium XXL, HD9861/99

Airfryer

90%* less fat.
100% taste.

XXL Collection
XXL Collection
Up to 6 portions, innovative fat removal technology
Compact Collection
Compact Collection
Up to 4 portions, innovative fat removal technology
Original Collection
Original Collection
Up to 4 portions

Philips Airfryer Avance

Fry in a healthier way

XXL Collection
XXL Collection
Up to 6 portions, innovative fat removal technology
Compact Collection
Compact Collection
Up to 4 portions, innovative fat removal technology
Original Collection
Original Collection
Up to 4 portions

    Philips Airfryer Avance

    Fry in a healthier way

    XXL Collection
    XXL Collection
    Up to 6 portions, innovative fat removal technology
    Compact Collection
    Compact Collection

    Up to 4 portions,

    innovative fat removal technology

    Original Collection
    Original Collection
    Up to 4 portions
    Airfryer No1

    Take control of your meals

    Great taste with up to 90% less fat*

    Be the first to review this item

    Read all reviews
    Philips Compact Collection Airfryers gives you advanced controls to make great-tasting meals that are virtually oil-free. Frying with air makes food crispy on the outside and tender on the inside – without all that oil, mess and odor. Dishwasher safe for fast, easy cleanup. 
    Virtually no oil required
    QuickControl dial with digital display
    Fry, bake, roast & grill
    Suggested retail price: $499.99
    * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
    Product design award 2017
    Canstar Blue

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Which Airfryer?

    Compare models to see which high-capacity Airfryer is right for you.

    Premium

    XXL Airfryer

    Premium

    $649.99*
    HD9651/91
    Compare with current
    Premium

    Compact Airfryer

    Premium

    $499.99*
    HD9742/93
    Compare with current
    Premium

    Compact Airfryer

    Premium

    $399.99*
    HD9721/21
    Compare with current
    Daily Collection

    Original Airfryer

    Daily Collection

    $349.99*
    HD9216/81
    Compare with current

    Cooking type
    • Twin TurboStar Technology
    • Twin TurboStar Technology
    • Twin TurboStar Technology
    • Rapid Air

    Fat removal technology
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No

    Temperature and timer control
    • Digital
    • Digital
    • Analog
    • Analog

    Capacity
    • 1.4kg - up to 6 portions
    • 0.8kg - up to 4 portions
    • 0.8kg - up to 4 portions
    • 0.8kg - up to 4 portions

    Instant heat up
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No

    Pre-set menu
    • 5 pre-sets
    • 4 pre-sets
    • No
    • No

    Keep warm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • No

    Colour
    • Black
    • Black
    • White
    • White

    Cooking Power
    • 2225W
    • 1500W
    • 1500W
    • 1425W

    Recipe Book
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No

    Accessories
    • Double rack
    • Double rack
    • -
    • -
    * Suggested retail price

    Recipes for success 

    Discover more than 200 different ways to fry, bake, grill and roast with your Philips Airfryer (also available in the Airfryer App).
    • Starter & snacks
      Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

      Thai Fish Cakes with Mango Salsa

      View recipe
    • Main courses
      Lamb Chops with Garlic Sauce

      Lamb Chops with Garlic Sauce

      View recipe
    • Desserts & baked goods
      Apricot and Blackberry Crumble

      Apricot and Blackberry Crumble

      View recipe
    See all recipes

    Recipe videos

    Recipe inspiration for your Philips Airfryer from Dr Jo McMillan, Callum Hann, Bondi Harvest and Lyndey Milan

    Fish with Paprika Chips
    Download recipes here

    Polenta Macadamia Fish Goujons with Paprika Home-Cut Chips with Dr Joanna McMilan

    Falafel with tahini sauce
    Download recipe here

    Falafel with beetroot tahini sauce and shaved zucchini salad with Callum Hann

    Chickpeas and Pumpkin Salad
    Download recipes here

    Chickpeas & Pumpkin Salad with Lyndey Milan

    Lamb two ways
    Download recipes here

    Lamb two ways with Lyndey Milan

    Jerk Chicken with Bondi Harvest
    Download recipe here

    Recipe Jerk Chicken with Bondi Harvest

    Harissa Prawns
    Download recipe here

    Recipe Harissa Prawns with Bondi Harvest

    Healthier frying

    Healthier frying

    Healthy and tasty results every time. Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat.
    Quick clean

    Quick clean basket

    Clean the basket in less than 90 seconds.
    Instant heat

    Instant heat

    No preheat necessary - start cooking right away.
    Dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket  are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    Grilling

    Grilling

    Frying

    Frying

    Baking

    Baking

    Roasting

    Roasting

    Accessories

    For use with this product
    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter