Viva Collection

Airfryer

HD9925/00
    Viva Collection Airfryer

    HD9925/00

    With this special Philips airfryer baking accessory HD9925/00 you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way! See all benefits

      Airfryer accessory

      • Baking accessory
      With this special Philips Airfryer baking accessory you can make all your favorite baking recipes. Bake delicious cakes, bread, gratin, quiche and much more, in an easy, quick and healthy way!

      Specification highlights

      • Capacity

        1.3 L

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Non-stick coating
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.3 L

