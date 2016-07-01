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  • For tasty and healthy grilling & frying For tasty and healthy grilling & frying For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

    Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

    HD9940/00

    For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

    Get perfect and healthier grilled fish, meat and vegetables with TurboStar rapid air technology combined with the unique pierced surface with ridges! Thanks to its non-stick surface food releases effortlessly and it's very easy to clean!

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    Airfryer Grill Pan accessory

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    See all Airfryer accessories

    For tasty and healthy grilling & frying

    Airfryer Grill Pan

    • Suitable for HD962X range
    • Suitable for HD964X range
    • Versatile cooking
    • Non-stick surface
    Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

    Also perfect for frying, browning and searing

    Enable the full potential of your Airfryer and discover the endless possibilities. Even if you want to fry, brown or sear, the Airfryer Grill Pan delivers delicious dishes prepared in no time!

    Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

    Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

    Whether you prefer grilling meat, seafood or vegetables!

    Grill pan is easy to clean due to non-stick surface

    Grill pan is easy to clean due to non-stick surface

    Thanks to the non-stick surface your Airfryer Grill Pan is very easy to clean. Additionally you can put it in the dishwasher for your convenience.

    EasyClick removable handle for easy cleaning and storage*

    EasyClick removable handle for easy cleaning and storage*

    The EasyClick removable handle enables you to easily fit the grill pan in the dishwasher and makes it much easier to store. The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.

    Pierced surface for ideal air flow while grilling

    Discover the new way of grilling your food thanks to the unique surface of this Airfryer Grill Pan. Due to the TurboStar rapid air technology your food is cooked in a healthier way because you can cook with little or no oil.

    Pierced surface allows excess fat to drip away

    Excess fat can drip away easily while grilling due to the pierced surface.

    Premium non-stick pan for easy food release

    With the non-stick surface your grilled food is as easy to take out as to put it in. That way you get perfectly grilled meat and you could even prepare the most delicate types of food like fish and vegetables.

    With a maximized surface you can even grill a whole fish

    The grill pan is large enough to easily fry or grill a whole fish, a big steak or generous portions of vegetables.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      219x217x77  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      205x206x80  mm
      Weight of product
      0,16  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Non-stick coating

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Aluminium

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • The grill pan accessory uses the EasyClick removable handle that comes with the standard basket of your Airfryer.

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