Instant water filter

AWP2980WH/79
    Next-generation instant water filter

    Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics. See all benefits

      Next-generation instant water filter

      2X more filtered water, 4X faster*

      • Micro X-Clean Instant filter
      • Usage-based filter monitor
      • Fits in fridge door
      • Type-C USB rechargeable
      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Delicious water at a fraction of the cost of bottled water

      Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.

      3L large volume water tank

      Less frequent refill - up to 3L of water per refill, which is 2X of a pitcher*

      Flip top lid for single-handed refill

      Flip top lid for single-handed refill.

      Turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water

      Powered by the innovative activated carbon fiber, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4X faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances

      Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.

      Instant filtration with a simple touch

      Fresh water enjoyed instantly, at the simple touch of a button.

      Type-C USB rechargeable

      Rechargeable with type C USB cable, each fully recharge last up to 1-month battery life.

      Usage-based filter lifetime indicator

      Dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Replacement filter cartridge
        AWP225
        Filter quantity
        3-pack
        Filter lifetime
        1 month
        Water flow rate
        1L/min*
        Water tank capacity
        3L
        Battery
        Rechargeable lithium battery
        Battery capacity
        1800mAh
        Color
        Bright white
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        233*152*263  mm

      • Filtration performance

        Microplastics reduction
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        Filter cartridge
        Made responsibly in China
        Instant water filter
        Made responsibly in China

      • Input water conditions

        Input water temperature
        2-38  °C
        Input water pressure
        (atmospheric) 0-1  bar
        Input water quality
        Municipal tap water

      • Applicable conditions

        Rated voltage
        5V
        Rated power
        6W

          • * Compared to Philips pitcher AWP2900

