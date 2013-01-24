Search terms
Next-generation instant water filter
Powered by the highly porous activated carbon fibre, Philips Micro X-Clean Instant filter turns tap water into crisp and pure tasting water by reducing chlorine, lead, pesticide and microplastics. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great tasting water at a fraction of the cost and waste of bottled water.
Less frequent refill - up to 3L of water per refill, which is 2X of a pitcher*
Flip top lid for single-handed refill.
Powered by the innovative activated carbon fiber, which has more efficient absorption due to its highly porous structure, Micro X-Clean Instant filter achieves 4X faster flow than a filter pitcher*, while maintaining the same filtration performance.
Prolongs the lifetime of kitchen appliances by preventing limescale build-up.
Fresh water enjoyed instantly, at the simple touch of a button.
Rechargeable with type C USB cable, each fully recharge last up to 1-month battery life.
Dual filter-replacement signal system based on actual filtration volume and usage period.
General specifications
Filtration performance
Country of origin
Input water conditions
Applicable conditions