Shaver series 9000 SensoTouch

Shaving unit

RQ12/61
    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    Replacement shaving unit for SensoTouch 3D shavers

    RQ12 shaving unit is compatible with SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx) and Arcitec (RQ10xx) shavers.

    Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

    The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

    Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

    Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

    Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

    Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

    Easy to replace shaving heads

    Easily renew your shaving unit using our click off, click on system.

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder which will indicate you when to replace shaving heads. After replacing shaving heads, you can reset replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 5 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

    Reset your shaver to new

    To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • Arcitec (RQ10xx)
      • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)

    • Accessories

      Included in pack
      • Retaining ring holder
      • Protective cap

