Other items in the box
- Power cord
- Cleaning brush
- Luxurious pouch
- Charging stand
- Jet Clean
- Protection cap
RQ1260/17
Ultimate shaving experience
Our most advanced shave yet, the SensoTouch 3D RQ1260 shaver gives you the ultimate shaving experience. The GyroFlex 3D system follows every contour of your face and shaves every hair in just a few strokes with its UltraTrack heads.See all benefits
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GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.
Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.
The easy grip shaver handle has an ergonomic grip with anti-slip coating, ensuring close control for an extra precision shave.
The unique skin friendly precision trimmer system is built to avoid unneccessary skin contact. Easy to use for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
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Ease of use
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